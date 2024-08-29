Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 1,500 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

About Medalist Diversified REIT

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Free Report ) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Medalist Diversified REIT comprises about 0.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 1.76% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

