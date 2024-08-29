Insider Buying: oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Acquires 7,400 Shares of Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OMLGet Free Report) insider Joanne (Joe) Pollard acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.43 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$10,574.60 ($7,145.00).

oOh!media Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.

oOh!media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. oOh!media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; large and small format digital and classic signs located in retail precincts, such as shopping centers, as well as airport terminals, lounges, and in-flight; digital and classic street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transport corridors, including rail, as well as high dwell time environments, such as universities and office buildings.

