Insider Buying: Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Lance De Jersey bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,187.39).
Seed Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of SEED stock opened at GBX 1.46 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.97. Seed Innovations Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Seed Innovations Company Profile
