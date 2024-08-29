Insider Buying: Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Lance De Jersey bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,187.39).

Seed Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of SEED stock opened at GBX 1.46 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.97. Seed Innovations Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Read More

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

