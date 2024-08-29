Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,127,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $1,140,855.92.

On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,422,374.08.

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $161.94 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

