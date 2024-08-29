Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at $318,444,627.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 127.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

