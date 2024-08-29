Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Sells 32,176 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $156.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $55,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DaVita by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

