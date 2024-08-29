Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Sells 11,037 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

