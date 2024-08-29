Insider Selling: Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Riganelli sold 100 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total transaction of C$812.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Riganelli sold 300 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total transaction of C$2,349.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Riganelli sold 875 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total transaction of C$6,755.00.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

TSE XTC opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.60.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

