Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 44,219 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.2 %

H stock opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

