Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells 8,411 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) insider Novelette Murray sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $186,892.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

