Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Sells 278 Shares of Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $12,318.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $448,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,321 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.