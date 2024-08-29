Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $180.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 33.3% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $532,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.