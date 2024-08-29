Insider Selling: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CFO Sells 8,557 Shares of Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $52,112.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Glassbrooke Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $194,986.08.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:SHCO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHCO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soho House & Co Inc.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.