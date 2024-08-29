Insider Selling: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VOXX International Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in VOXX International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

