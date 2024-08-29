Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vicus Capital increased its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Global Hope ETF alerts:

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BLES stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.66. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $38.89.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.