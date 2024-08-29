Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the July 31st total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Veterinary Partners

In related news, major shareholder Ahmed Alomari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVP opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $410.00.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners ( NASDAQ:IVP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

