Instrumental Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPM stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $222.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
