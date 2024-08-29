Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IART

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 181.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.