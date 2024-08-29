Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IART. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ IART opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

