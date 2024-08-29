Integra Resources Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

