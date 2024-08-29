Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 384,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intel by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

