Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.2%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 13,067,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 52,641,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

