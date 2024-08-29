Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

