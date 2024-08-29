Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $161.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,011 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

