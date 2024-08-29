InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.532 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE IHG traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,134. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.