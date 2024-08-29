Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 3,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Interface

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,729. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.