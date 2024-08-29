International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 1,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

