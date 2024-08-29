International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 1,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
International Petroleum Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.