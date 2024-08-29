Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $65.07. Approximately 377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Intertek Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

