InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) PT Raised to $32.00

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.4 %
InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
