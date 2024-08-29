InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) PT Raised to $32.00

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

