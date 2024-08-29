Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Shares Down 2.6%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. 667 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF ( BATS:BLKC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.00% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

