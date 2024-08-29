Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Shares Down 4.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOGet Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 1,993 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 6.88% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

