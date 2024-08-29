Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Shares Down 4.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 1,993 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF alerts:

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF ( BATS:SATO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 6.88% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.