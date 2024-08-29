Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 121,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.