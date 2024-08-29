Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPKW opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $42.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $12,008,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

