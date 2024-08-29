Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPKW opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $42.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $12,008,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.