Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IVR opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $426.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 513.5% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.