Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $814.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

