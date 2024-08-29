Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36. 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.