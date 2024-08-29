Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Stephen Koseff Sells 193,557 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.65), for a total value of £1,122,630.60 ($1,480,457.08).

Stephen Koseff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Stephen Koseff sold 95,000 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.54), for a total value of £543,400 ($716,602.93).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Stephen Koseff sold 31,995 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.79), for a total value of £189,090.45 ($249,361.00).

On Monday, August 5th, Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £135.25 ($178.36), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,038,587.30).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Investec Group stock opened at GBX 583.50 ($7.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 429.60 ($5.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620.50 ($8.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.12) to GBX 660 ($8.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

