Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Paymentus (PAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paymentus (NYSE: PAY):

8/20/2024 – Paymentus had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Paymentus had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Paymentus had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Paymentus had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $23.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2024 – Paymentus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Paymentus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2024 – Paymentus was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Paymentus was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Paymentus was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of PAY stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paymentus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paymentus by 53,916.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paymentus by 128,017.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Paymentus by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

