Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 129,229 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 8,860 call options.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,871,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

