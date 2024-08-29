Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,682 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 3,860 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

ALLY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 194,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

