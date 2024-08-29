Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.63.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

