ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ioneer Price Performance

ioneer stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. ioneer has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

