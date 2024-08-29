Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.04

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.04 and traded as high as $30.21. Ipsen shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 386 shares.
Ipsen Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.
About Ipsen
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.
