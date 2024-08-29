iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura Securities

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iQIYI by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iQIYI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

