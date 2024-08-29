Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of IREN opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

