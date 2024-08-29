iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $108.52 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $110.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
