iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $108.52 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $110.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.