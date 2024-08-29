iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.73. 7,686,315 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

