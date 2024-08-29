iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after buying an additional 167,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 426,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,983,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

