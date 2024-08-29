iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.74

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.74 and traded as low as $27.61. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 132,398 shares traded.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $410.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Get iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FM. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.