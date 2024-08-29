iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.15

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 1748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $924.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

